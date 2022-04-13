Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney Sells 60,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

