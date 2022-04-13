Gravity Finance Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $966,198.38 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.78 or 0.07577114 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.98 or 0.99868166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041337 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

