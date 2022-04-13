Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Graph Blockchain stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Graph Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain Inc engages in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

