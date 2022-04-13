Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Graph Blockchain stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Graph Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About Graph Blockchain (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graph Blockchain (REGRF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.