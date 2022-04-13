Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE GPMT opened at $10.38 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $559.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.