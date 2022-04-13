Grace Capital Has $650,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

