Gpwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 16,348,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

