Gpwm LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 932,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

