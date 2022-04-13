Gpwm LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,879. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.14 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

