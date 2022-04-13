Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 266 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £44.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.58.

About Good Energy Group (Get Rating)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

