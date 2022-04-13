Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 266 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £44.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.58.
