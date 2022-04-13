Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

