GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GoGreen Investments stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. GoGreen Investments has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGN. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

