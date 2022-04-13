Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GLBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
