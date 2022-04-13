Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 87,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 100,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDOC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

