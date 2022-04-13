Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $534.20

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 534.20 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 532.40 ($6.94), with a volume of 8456544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.88).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 623 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.94).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.95. The company has a market capitalization of £70.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

