Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

GAIN stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

