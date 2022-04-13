Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,845. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

