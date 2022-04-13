Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,845. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.