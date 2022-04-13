Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,109 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.30. 836,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,358,223. The firm has a market cap of $583.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

