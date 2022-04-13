Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.