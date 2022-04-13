Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,299 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.39. 6,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.34 and a 200-day moving average of $463.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.