Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. 310,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

