Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 503 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $205.86. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

