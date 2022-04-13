Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
