Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 113,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,879,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

