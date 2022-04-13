Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDLLF stock remained flat at $$2.15 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
