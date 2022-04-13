Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,262,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

