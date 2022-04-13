General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading 3% Higher

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.54. 212,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,116,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

