Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

GENC stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

