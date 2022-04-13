Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.55

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

