Gateley (LON:GTLY) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 262 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of £263.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.67.

About Gateley (Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

