Gateley (LON:GTLY) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 262 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of £263.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.67.
About Gateley (Get Rating)
