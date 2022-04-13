Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $6,761,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $425.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

