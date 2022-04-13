Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$148.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

