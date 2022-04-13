FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

DAL opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

