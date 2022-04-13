FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 176,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,100.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.