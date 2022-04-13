FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of BRP opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

