FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will earn $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

NFLX stock opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.56. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

