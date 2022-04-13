FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

