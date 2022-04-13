FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.