Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.27

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$179.27 and traded as high as C$212.00. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$208.31, with a volume of 244,280 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.73.

The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$193.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$179.27.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6796262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

