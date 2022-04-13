Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

