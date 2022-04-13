Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

