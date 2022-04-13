Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

