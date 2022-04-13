Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.20

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

