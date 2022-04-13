ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 4.1% Higher

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.14. 5,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 616,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,851,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

