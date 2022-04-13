Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMX. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
FMX opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
