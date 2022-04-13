Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMX. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

FMX opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

