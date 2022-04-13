Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,770,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

