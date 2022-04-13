FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Down 1.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 4,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 35.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 194,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.