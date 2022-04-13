Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

