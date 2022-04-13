Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 15,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.