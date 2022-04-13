Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

FIVE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,591. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

