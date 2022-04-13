Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.
FIVE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,591. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
