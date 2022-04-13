Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $79,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY opened at $477.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.87 and a 200-day moving average of $435.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

